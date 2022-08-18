Settling into a wet and unsettled weather pattern for much of the next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slow-moving cold front moving through the Piney Woods has combined with daytime heating to generate pockets of heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon.

With this frontal boundary stalling out and lingering, we will keep in a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the late evening and early overnight hours. That means some east Texas communities could receive rainfall even once we get past sunset and lose the energy of the day from the sun.

With the frontal boundary stalling out on top of us on Friday, we will keep low-to-modest rain chances in our forecast as we round out the week to go along with those ‘not as hot’ temperatures as highs top out in the lower 90′s.

Rain chances look to fall off to the low-end category this weekend as the coverage becomes more isolated in nature. This will lead to daytime highs topping out into the middle 90′s.

We will then see more upper-air disturbances and likely rain chances return to our region early next week, setting us up for success in the rainfall department.

This extended period of good rain odds will continue for much of next week as daily downpours will be on display, providing beneficial rainfall to the Piney Woods, while also keeping temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. This will be a nice change of pace and should help us out in the drought department as we head into the last week of August.

Rainfall amounts look to average three-to-five inches of rain in the next week. This is the most rain we have forecast in a weeks’ time period in quite a long time. My hope is that we not only get this rainfall, but it is spread out over several days so we can have it soak into that parched ground.

