Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

The Atlanta Police Department said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. (Source: WGCL)
By Allen Devlin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

Authorities in Missouri say Michaela Chism is facing child endangerment charges after her...
Police: Mother facing charges after 3-year-old son found dead with drugs in system
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death