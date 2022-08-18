Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

(Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison.

Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday to the family of Walter Anderson, the 58-year-old man killed in the June 2021 wreck on a boulevard southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in March. His attorney on Thursday called the crash a tragic circumstance.

Police say data showed the Lamborghini reached 141 mph moments before colliding with the moped that Anderson was riding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

