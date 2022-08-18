Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Keep the umbrellas close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You will definitely want to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App handy today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day today as a cold front stalls in Deep East Texas. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts as well as some small hail and very heavy rainfall at times, so please remain weather alert. Thanks to the scattered rain and slightly cooler air behind the front, expect afternoon temperatures to trend in the upper 80s and lower 90s on average across East Texas. Rain chances drop down to just spotty coverage on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures won’t rocket back up too fast, instead we will likely warm into the middle 90s for most. Scattered rain becomes a bit more likely on Sunday, capping our warming trend and keeping temperatures in the middle 90s for the second half of our weekend. A secondary cold front will either move into our northern counties late Sunday/early Monday, or will at least get close enough to send in a few rounds of showers and storms on both Monday and Tuesday, keeping our lucky trend going with well below average for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

