Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Travis County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, believed to be in danger
Alexis Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds...
Alexis Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio.

Sorrentino is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista, reports the Travis County.

According to authorities, it is believed she may be endangered.

Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

Latest News

Nacogdoches High School Water Polo
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School water polo ready to make a splash
State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has resigned his seat in the Texas House and taken a...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Boss the monkey update
Boss the monkey update
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continues.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues