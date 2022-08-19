Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Canton father, son share sweet 18-year back-to-school tradition

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jesse Potts of Canton and his son Jacob have a “sweet” tradition.

Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school,  Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.

This week was the end of the tradition, but the start of future traditions.

This week was the end of the tradition, but the start of future traditions.
Jesse Potts of Canton and his son Jacob have a "sweet" tradition.
