Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence.

”We are very pleased with both the result of the verdict and how quickly it came,” Prosecution Attorney Barron Slack said. “Today was the only just response to the crime the offense presented, we wanted to make today about Zoe Campos and her life and what was lost for this family.”

The sentencing came after jurors heard testimonies from three women who Rodriquez allegedly assaulted. One of those women is the mother of his children. The prosecution gave an emotional closing statement, encouraging jurors to focus on Zoe Campos and her family.

There was a sigh of relief in the courtroom from Campos’ family as they heard the verdict.

In a victim impact statement, Zoe’s sister expressed her emotions after hearing the verdict. She stated knowing Rodriquez will spend his life behind bars gives the family some closure.

Rodriquez is currently being held at the Lubbock County Jail and will soon be transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Rodriquez will serve 30 years before he is eligible for his first parole hearing.

Trial Day One

The Lubbock courtroom was filled with Campos’ family members. The family listened to opening statements lay out a timeline of what happened after Zoe disappeared.

Zoe’s mother, Melinda Campos, took the stand and described how it felt to have a missing child. She detailed how she felt not knowing whether her daughter was dead or alive for five years while her remains were buried in Rodriquez’ backyard.

Detectives said Rodriquez was not a suspect early on in the investigation. They said he seemed calm when police originally searched the home where Zoe’s remains would later be located.

Trial Day Two

Jurors and Campos’ family listened to Rodriquez’s confession tape for the first time. In the tape, he detailed the events that led up to her death, how Rodriquez killed her and, finally, when he buried her body in his backyard.

The jurors also watched LPD body camera footage showing Rodriquez escorting detectives to his home to reveal where Campos’ body was located. The prosecution also presented text messages between Campos and Rodriquez from the night she was murdered.

There was a heated exchange during the cross-examination of lead detective David Schreiber over how the case was handled. The defense claimed Schreiber did not search the location for five months despite knowing the location of Campos’ body.

Zoe Campos Murder Timeline

On the evening of Nov 17, 2018, 18-year-old Zoe Campos was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q.

After dinner, Zoe and her sister headed back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time any member of Zoe’s family saw her before she went missing in Nov of 2013. Police searched but found no leads in Campos’ disappearance for nearly five years.

A break in the case gave police a new reason to investigate 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez.

Rodriquez and Campos were reportedly together the night she went missing. Although the police investigated him earlier in the investigation, he was eventually ruled out as a suspect.

New details in the case broke while Rodriquez was in jail for a different crime. He was convicted of stalking charges in Nov 2017 and was awaiting transportation to prison. The stalking conviction gave him a four-year sentence, which he has not yet served.

Police discovered Campos’ body buried in Rodriquez’ backyard in Nov 2018, almost five years to the day from the time she was reported missing.

After being charged with Zoe’s murder, Rodriquez wrote a handwritten confession letter that he sent to KCBD in 2019. The letter detailed how he met Zoe on November 17, 2013, and felt an immediate attraction to her.

Rodriquez invited Zoe back to his home, where the two engaged in sexual acts and smoked cigarillos laced with K-2 synthetic marijuana.

In the letter, Rodriquez said he hallucinated that Zoe was a demon and attacked her. He wrapped his hands around her neck from behind and strangled her to death before burying her body in his backyard.

