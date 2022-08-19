Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coffee City mayor’s resignation officially accepted

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The embattled Coffee City mayor is out.

Coffee City Mayor Frank Serrato’s resignation was officially accepted at the August 18 city council meeting.

This comes after Serrato said his position conflicts with his job.

The city appointed Jeff Blackstone, council member place three, as Mayor pro-tem.

Empty council seats were also filled at the meeting with Keith Skender appointed as council member place four and GeoJan Hunter as council member place five.

Hunter says she will temporarily fill the role until the November elections, with no intention to run.

These were Serrato’s final words as Coffee City Mayor.

“My whole intention was for Coffee City and it still stands that way, even if I’m not here in the city office. I take great pride in Coffee City. I loved everyone here, even at times it looked like I didn’t. Could I have done something different? Yes, I probably could’ve. Could I have taken action on something else on a different matter? Yes I could’ve. Again, this is all new to me, but that’s no excuse. I wish I could’ve done better but I did the best I could. I just want to say thank you for everybody, for the opportunity and I wish Coffee City the best.”

