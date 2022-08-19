Dodging more scattered downpours as it stays warm and muggy this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had pockets of rain showers in deep east Texas today, with the best concentration taking place in Polk county, extending from Corrigan to Livingston.

These moisture-laden clouds will lead to a 40% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours developing on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons this weekend. It by no means will be a washout, but you will want to be mindful of having some alternate, indoor plans ready to go should you be outdoors and find yourselves under a passing shower or heavy thunderstorm this weekend.

The partly cloudy skies and modest rain chances will lead to high temperatures topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s over the weekend.

We will then see more upper-air disturbances and likely rain chances return to our region early next week, setting us up for success in the rainfall department as we settle into an unusually wet weather pattern for this time of year. Given our drought situation, however, this will be a great thing as many of you will be able to replenish those parched lawns and gardens with the best water Mother Nature can provide.

This extended period of good rain odds will continue for much of next week as daily downpours will be on display, providing beneficial rainfall to the Piney Woods, while also keeping temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

Rainfall amounts look to average three-to-five inches in the next week. This is the most rain we have forecast in a weeks’ time period in quite a long time. My hope is that we not only get this rainfall, but it is spread out over several days so we can have it soak into that parched ground.

