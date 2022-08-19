Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips by’The Cook’n Guy’ David Wallace

Fresh fruit in a bowl
Fresh fruit in a bowl(Pexels: Josh Sorenson)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas - Some of David’s favorite recipes have come from church bulletins or church cookbooks. After all, if they claim it’s easy, inexpensive, and delicious, they’re probably telling the truth! He shares one of his favorites with us today.

Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips

INGREDIENTS:

2 kiwis, peeled and diced

2 apples, peeled, cored, and diced

8 ounces raspberries

1 pound strawberries

2 tablespoons of white sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoon fruit preserves, any flavor

8-10 large flour tortillas, cut into triangle chip shapes

Butter cooking spray

cinnamon sugar

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, thoroughly mix prepped fruit. Add sugars and preserves, gently mix and chill in refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Evenly place tortilla triangles on cookie sheets. Evenly spray triangles with Butter cooking spray and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Bake about 10 minutes or until slightly browned.

Cool chips and enjoy with fresh fruit salsa.

This would make a great After School Snack! Yep, it’s that time again!

