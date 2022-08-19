Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday.

Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin.

(Source: KTRE staff)

By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all roads were cleared and open to traffic.

The National Weather Service reported as much a three inches of rain fell in parts of Lufkin over the last 24 hours.

Kerri Compton will have updates on road conditions across East Texas starting at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning East Texas and from 7-8:30 a.m. on KTRE & KLTV’s streaming channel, East Texas Now.

Also, check our Traffic page for updates on traffic trouble spots and road work projects around East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has resigned his seat in the Texas House and taken a...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A log truck is being transported after rolling over on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
Roadwork for the week of Aug. 8
Section of First Street closed
Industrial air conditioning unit placement closes part of First Street in Lufkin