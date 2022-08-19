Man charged after shooting, standoff in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing felony charges after a shooting and standoff incident from Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Perry, 40, is charged with two third-degree felonies for deadly conduct after he fired multiple rounds in a residential area, some of which struck neighboring vehicles and property.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 100 block of CR 735, where two rounds had struck a vehicle near an individual. As deputies arrived on scene and heard more gunfire, it was determined that an individual was barricaded inside a home.

A perimeter was established around the residence by law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Precinct One and Precinct Four Constable’s Offices, state troopers and Nacogdoches Police Department while an NCSO negotiator attempted to get Perry to surrender and exit the home.

Deputies had information about multiple weapons in the home, and SWAT Team officers were called in.

Standoff in Nacogdoches County ((Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office))

The sheriff’s office said Perry eventually exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident around 12:42 p.m. He is currently incarcerated at the Nacogdoches County jail.

