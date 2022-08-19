Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pediatrician speaks on importance of back to school health checklist

students in classroom
students in classroom(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the school year back in session for some and approaching for others, East Texas pediatricians are reminding parents that now is the time to make sure your children are in good health.

This includes things such as physicals, wellness checks, and immunizations.

Pediatrician Dr. James Davis, DO with UT Health East Texas says it is best to do these things before the school year begins as students start to come into close proximity with others which can allow illnesses to spread.

”Different infections at different times of the year but especially as we are headed back to school, we’re coming into closer proximity with friends, with teachers and even among parents with coworkers and so now is a great time before they get into school to make sure everyone’s healthy and to begin kind of looking into how can we protect ourselves once we are back in the school setting.”

Davis says they have been seeing more parents bring their younger children in to catch up on their vaccines before sending them off to preschool and kindergarten.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has resigned his seat in the Texas House and taken a...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission

Latest News

Naegleria fowleri is often present in freshwater, and if it gets up your nose, it can gain...
Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
FDA targets illegal nicotine gummies in new warning letter
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US announces new efforts against monkeypox
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County hosted a "Driving and Dementia" workshop.
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County hosts ‘Driving and Dementia’ workshop