Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative

Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing a new plant-based meat alternative at some of its locations.

The fast-food chain announced it has debuted a new crispy melt taco at some restaurants in Alabama.

Unlike its other new items, this product is being tested with Taco Bell’s new proprietary plant-based protein.

According to the company, the product is a soy and pea protein blend inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

It says the American Vegetarian Association has certified the protein vegan, and it can be added to other menu options.

Testing the new product comes as Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for more vegetarian options.

Taco Bell said it plans to have those products available before the end of the year.

