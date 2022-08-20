Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s, though it will feel a bit muggy outside. This evening, rain coverage will be on the decline, and temperatures will drop into the low 80s for the evening hours, eventually the 70s overnight. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with a few showers already possible in the morning. Heading into the afternoon, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase, with many of us likely to get some rain. Temperatures on Sunday will be more in tune with a mid-September forecast rather than mid/late August. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.

This forecast, Sunday’s, will pretty much be the basis for the forecast through the middle of next week. We’ll start our mornings off with temperatures in the 70s, afternoon highs in the 80s, and there will be scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms each day. While we are not expecting widespread severe weather, flooding will be possible with this forecast. Current projections have East Texas receiving four to eight inches of rain over the next seven days, though those totals will likely vary. It does appear that our prayers, hopes, rain dances, etc., have worked as we’re about to see a significant week for rainfall in East Texas. You want to keep your umbrella and rain boots handy! Have a great Saturday.

