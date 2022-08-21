Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar

Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading arrest and resisting arrest.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest.

Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody and even assaulted two police officers by biting them. Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading and resisting arrest.

He is currently in Brazos County Jail and has a bond of $24,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

