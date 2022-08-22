Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting

Rodney Paulette
Rodney Paulette(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power.

According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for one count of violation of Open Meetings Act and two counts of abuse of official capacity. He was arrested Monday morning and has since been released on bond.

Paulette was arrested along with Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith and Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymberry on Saturday, March 12. All three men were indicted on charges of violating the Open Meetings Act stemming from allegations that they held an illegal meeting on Aug. 9, 2021. The act states that a quorum is defined as a simple majority of members in a governmental body.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting

