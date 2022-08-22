Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Keith Wright created a community committee to discuss the possibility of expanding the county jail to help address a growing inmate population. After meeting with various departments in the county and reviewing proposals, the majority of participants favored expansion.

“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion of the jail....Our budget is 13 million dollars,” said Wright. 10 million dollars would come from America Rescue Plan Act funds and 3 million dollars from the county’s fund balance.

Wright said the expansion includes an additional 110 beds and a different configuration of cell layouts. “The expansion of the jail will allow us to provide or increase public safety in the community and the county.”

Jail warden Nick Gardner said the inmate population has slightly increased, comparing their daily population of 230 inmates in 2019 to today’s population of 269. “One of the issues we’re running into when it comes to capacity is we’re seeing a large increase in more serious crimes being committed than in the past,” Gardner said. The jail is still feeling effects from COVID, and it hits full capacity multiple times throughout the year.

Gardner said if expanding the jail is approved, it will give them space to move inmates around based on classification or behavioral issues. “Anytime you have a full jail, there’s the potential of more problems — whenever a jail fills up, you have more potential for more assaults, more medical issues.”

Wright said an architectural contract will be ready for the county commissioners to vote on by September 13.

