Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday.

The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for the Texas Unity Convention of Narcotics Anonymous.

According to HCSO officials, at first they thought boy hit his head going into the pool, however, after watching surveillance video, they believe he had a medical emergency of some kind, and he drowned.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2022 KWTX TV. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
Steven Perry
Man charged after shooting, standoff in Nacogdoches County
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets

Latest News

Adults only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove SUD customers
For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in...
Cost of raising a child grows to more than $300,000
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
Saturday Weather Trivia 8-20-22
Saturday Weather Trivia