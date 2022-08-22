Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill hosts Gilmer in first GOTW of ‘22 season

(KLTV Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, ranked No.3 in the state-wide polls for 4A DI, will play host to the No.2 team in 4A DII, the Gilmer Buckeyes, to open the 2022 high school season.

Last year Gilmer lost in their second straight state title appearance, while Chapel Hill saw their season come to an end in the state semifinals.

The Buckeyes offense will look different with just four returning starters. The biggest loss will be no more Brendon Tennison, now at UTSA. Tennison was an all-state selection. The Buckeyes do have a Tennison filing the void with Caden now moving under center. His main weapon on the field will be Rohan Fluellen, who finished last year with over 1,300 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He also had 3 return touchdowns as well.

Chapel Hill is bring a load of experience into the game with 10 offensive starters returning. Demetrius Brisbon had a monster year with over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns to go along with over 1,300 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Tyson Berry should be a concern after finishing last year with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. Ilonzo McGregor also finished with over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

