First Alert Weather Days issued for today and tomorrow for flash flooding risk

First Alert Weather Days due to flooding risk in ETX
By Cody Gottschalk and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow (Monday & Tuesday) as widespread heavy rains will likely lead to localized flash flooding in East Texas.

A Flood Watch has been issued until 7 PM Tuesday evening for central and eastern portions of East Texas as widespread rain totals are expected to range from 2.00″-5.00″, with localized areas potentially seeing even higher totals.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch((Source: KLTV))

Showers and storms will remain likely at times over the next 48 hours as an upper-level system slowly travels east, tapping into the very humid airmass that is currently in East Texas. Rain will be possible for our Wednesday as well, although coverage will not be as widespread, especially across our westernmost counties. East Texans are urged to use extra caution while out driving, and to never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway.

Projected rainfall
Projected rainfall((Source: KLTV))

Remember to keep your low beams on when driving through heavy rainfall and to give plenty of space between you and the car ahead.

