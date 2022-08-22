First Alert Weather Days in place through Tuesday due to heavy rain, flooding concern

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have a First Alert Weather Day in place through at least Tuesday since some locally heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding issues, especially in the flood prone areas in low-lying spots.

That has led to the issuance of a Flood Watch being issued for much of our deep east Texas counties through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It should be noted that our rain will not be limited to just the daylight hours. We will have likely rain chances continue tonight and even be likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as well.

A stalled out frontal boundary is combining with weak disturbances passing through to generate the lift and widespread rainfall. Furthermore, the deeper moisture in place is what is enhancing the rainfall rates, and ultimately, will lead to the high rainfall totals in the next few days.

We are forecasting three-to-six inches of rainfall from now through next week, with most of that falling tonight, tomorrow, and then again on Wednesday.

Our odds for rain will be at 80% tonight and Tuesday, falling to 60% on Wednesday and then dropping off a bit more for the end of the week. The rain chances will not go away completely, however, as we will still have low-to-modest rain chances in play each day from Thursday through this time early next week.

This means you will want to keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will more than likely need it on several occasions going forward.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days. We will have highs in the lower 80′s Tuesday, middle 80′s on Wednesday, and then see a return to lower 90′s by Friday and this upcoming weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.