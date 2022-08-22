Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Days in place through Tuesday due to heavy rain, flooding concern

Weather Where You Live
First Alert Weather Days in effect through Tuesday evening to account for heavy rain, possible flood threat.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have a First Alert Weather Day in place through at least Tuesday since some locally heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding issues, especially in the flood prone areas in low-lying spots.

That has led to the issuance of a Flood Watch being issued for much of our deep east Texas counties through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It should be noted that our rain will not be limited to just the daylight hours.  We will have likely rain chances continue tonight and even be likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as well.

A stalled out frontal boundary is combining with weak disturbances passing through to generate the lift and widespread rainfall.  Furthermore, the deeper moisture in place is what is enhancing the rainfall rates, and ultimately, will lead to the high rainfall totals in the next few days.

We are forecasting three-to-six inches of rainfall from now through next week, with most of that falling tonight, tomorrow, and then again on Wednesday.

Our odds for rain will be at 80% tonight and Tuesday, falling to 60% on Wednesday and then dropping off a bit more for the end of the week.  The rain chances will not go away completely, however, as we will still have low-to-modest rain chances in play each day from Thursday through this time early next week.

This means you will want to keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will more than likely need it on several occasions going forward.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days.  We will have highs in the lower 80′s Tuesday, middle 80′s on Wednesday, and then see a return to lower 90′s by Friday and this upcoming weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Storm brings damage to Winona area
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in...
Cost of raising a child grows to more than $300,000

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
First Alert Weather Days due to flooding risk in ETX
First Alert Weather Days due to flooding risk in ETX
First Alert Weather Days due to flooding risk in ETX
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips