Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas.

One of those places is Canton. The trade days area, for example, is under water in some areas. You can see more in the attached videos.

Remember, if a roadway is flooded, never try to cross it. “Turn around, don’t drown,” as officials frequently say, is valuable information in order to stay safe.

Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days.

