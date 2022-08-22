Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DeSOTO, Texas (AP) — A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said.

Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.

Phillips, who was not armed, was shot with a handgun, Huerta said.

Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.

The suspected gunman, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the scene, then crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights, according to Huerta.

Kuhn was shot and wounded by a bystander as he fled, Huerta said. The bystander, whose name was not immediately released, was not arrested.

Kuhn was treated at a hospital, then arrested and taken to the Dallas County jail where he was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

