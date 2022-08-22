Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Public schools in Texas now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters

School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God We Trust."(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Students stepping into public schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year.

School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”

Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to display the motto if someone donated a poster of it. Since then, various groups have been donating posters to districts around the state.

The law requires a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education to display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a “conspicuous place” in each building if the poster or framed copy is “donated for display at the school or institution” or “purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution.”

While some support the new law, others criticize it as a conflict between the separation of church and state – especially since at public schools, not all students are of the Christian faith.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law in the 1950s making “In God We Trust” the official national motto.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

