Tyler County jail back in compliance after state inspection
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Jail is now back in compliance with minimum state standards following a recent inspection.
The Texas Commission on Jail standards sent the notice to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford on Aug. 15. The citation of non-compliance was issued on July 19 for failing to perform observation checks “for several hours.”
