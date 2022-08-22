Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County jail back in compliance after state inspection

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Jail is now back in compliance with minimum state standards following a recent inspection.

The Texas Commission on Jail standards sent the notice to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford on Aug. 15. The citation of non-compliance was issued on July 19 for failing to perform observation checks “for several hours.”

Previous reporting:

Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks

