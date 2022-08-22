Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

Superintendent Miller explains damage sustained from the tornado in Winona.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe.

At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the tornado path actually went behind the school and threw football equipment from the football field into a nearby pasture.

