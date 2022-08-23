Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court has approved taking over the legal fees for a commissioner being sued for removal.

The court ruled in a 3-0 vote in favor of the motion. Terry Pitts, who is the defendant in the case, abstained.

Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity.

“In the political environment and the lack of civility that we experience, it is critical that the county provides defense, not only to Commissioner Pitts, but any elected official that is sued so that we will have the necessary candidates to run for office,” Wright said. “They will not be in fear of being sued and not able to defend themselves. This is what representation of the people means.”

Wright said the county will ask for attorney fees if the lawsuit falls in their favor.

Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy filed the lawsuit in January, petitioning for Pitts’ removal. Flournoy alleges Pitts used county resources illegally.

Because Flournoy does not seek financial compensation, the liability insurance will not cover fees, Wright said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.