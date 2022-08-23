Bryan meat business catches fire, Texas Avenue closed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Bryan Fire Department is responding to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. Southbound Texas Avenue is closed, according to Bryan police, and drivers should avoid the area.

Limited information is available at this time, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

🔴BUSINESS FIRE - This is the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of N Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. https://t.co/DeGufRjWsc — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 23, 2022

