Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

