Daily downpours will be a recurring theme in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since our threat for flash flooding has subsided, the Flood Watch has been dropped for much of our KTRE viewing area. This does not mean our rain chances are going away. It just means that the rain activity we do see in the days ahead will be more scattered in nature rather than widespread and continuous.

A stalled out frontal boundary will combine with daytime heating to keep a 30% chance of rain in the forecast tonight followed by a 60% chance of a passing, heavy downpour on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will then do down to 40% on Thursday and then to 30% on Friday through the weekend. Even though our rain chances will be going down, they will not be going away.

It should be noted that just because our rain chances will be lower than recent days does not mean any rain we do see will not be heavy or contain lightning. Still monitor the radar and make sure that you get indoors if you hear that thunder roar.

We are forecasting around another one inch of rain over the next several days with slightly higher amounts possible for residents in the Sabine National Forest, extending down to Woodville and Livingston.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days. We will have highs in the upper 80′s on Wednesday, and then see a return to lower 90′s by this upcoming weekend.

