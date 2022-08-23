Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days

People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a new kind of record at the pump.

Gas prices have decreased for 70 days in a row, the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14, but according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

U.S. recession fears and worries about China’s economy are reasons contributing to the drop, as well as President Joe Biden’s unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile.

Tuesday, the national average for regular gas is $3.89 a gallon. Who knows if that will last.

The price of U.S. crude rose Tuesday for the first time in months.

The streak of falling gas prices could be short-lived if oil prices continue to go up.

The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July while unemployment dips. (Source: CNN, Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, bangs the gavel...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe
Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are seen.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children younger than 5