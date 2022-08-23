Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus

Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Andy Baker, says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered.
By Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “The intention is to provide one more level, one more layer in the possibility that we ever have a severe act of violence from one of our campuses.”

The Kilgore ISD school board unanimously approved the implementation of the Guardian Plan, which will allow district employees to voluntarily carry a concealed weapon on campus.

Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered.

“Our employees, to be a part of this plan, so they choose, are going to be required to have a license to carry certification, they’ll have to undergo a physical fitness assessment; they’ll have to undergo a mental assessment, as well,” Baker says.

He says by implementing this plan, it gives the district one more line of defense in the event of an active-shooter situation.

“We’re not looking to be security guards; we’re teachers, we teach kids,” Baker says. “This just gives us one more chance to protect our kids until our local law enforcement can arrive on the scene; that’s the reason we’re looking at doing what we’re doing.”

Guardians will be anonymous by intent, with very few people in the district knowing who they are.

“They’re there not to be seen, not to be heard, but they’re there so everyone understands that if you have an ill will towards one of our staff members or any of our kids, that as of tonight, we’re going to have armed employees that you will meet with resistance quickly.”

The Guardian Plan will go into effect Tuesday. Baker says guardians will not be selected or recruited immediately.

