Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

Canton Flooding
Canton Flooding Follow Up
Winona Tornado Follow Up
Winona Tornado Follow Up
Maude Cobb Renovations
Maude Cobb Renovations
Recent rains enough to finally drop burn bans in East Texas
Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties to drop burn bans
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Witness: Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video