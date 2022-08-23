Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member

Griffis says she wants to fix the water problems and get the rates back to where they used to be.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - Murchison has a new mayor and temporary city council member.

Bryan Wilkinson and Ken Baker resigned from their respective positions as mayor and city council member/mayor pro-tem last week after it was revealed that residents’ water rates would see a dramatic increase. During Tuesday’s meeting, Alisa Griffis, herself a former city council member, was sworn in as mayor and will serve in the position until November 2023. She will officially take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Griffis says she wants to fix the water problems and get the rates back to where they used to be.

She said, “What I want to do is make a spreadsheet of all of the water meters, their three months prior and how much they paid for the three months prior, for the next two months after the rate, how much they did. I want to do the math because if it is higher, then what I would like to do is to put it back in front of the council and get it to where what we said.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Hill was appointed as council member and will fill the position until this year’s election in November.

Two other Murchison citizens, Brad Gray and Ann Boyles were considered for this council member position, but were not picked.

There is currently no member in the Mayor pro-tem position. Griffis says there is a process that needs to be done in order to appoint someone to this duty. “We will have to consult with the district attorney and city attorney to figure out the correct process for that.” said Griffis.

Additionally, a new city secretary was chosen. Trina Cloud, sister-in-law to former council member Ken Baker. Cloud was originally appointed city secretary when Baker was still in office, but the offer was rescinded due to nepotism laws. However, now that Baker is no longer in office, Cloud was voted back into office as city secretary.

“We don’t want to do anything illegal, immoral, and unethical. We want to do things correctly and not only that but warmly. We want to do things in a way that respects the people of the city.” said Griffis.

Previous reporting:

Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns

Murchison city council addresses water rate increase Tuesday evening

Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter Upshur County
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
Recent rains enough to finally drop burn bans in East Texas
Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties to drop burn bans
Maude Cobb Renovations
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades