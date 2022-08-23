Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

Latest News

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn ban lifted in counties of Smith, Wood, Franklin, Camp, Marion, Tyler
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
What to watch in Tuesday's primaries in Florida and New York. (CNN, WABC)
2022 midterms: Primaries in Florida, New York
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons