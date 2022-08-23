Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers

Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Elisa Bengoa mugshot(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted Elisa Bengoa on charges relating to a fatal crash involving alcohol in March of this year.

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning crash that left one woman dead.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Bengoa reportedly had 10 total drinks before getting in her car and attempting to drive around 3:30 a.m on March 13. She told police she had been drinking at Cheers Bar, where she consumed five beers, three tequila shots and two “Jack Fire” shots.

Police stated Bengoa was driving west on 34th Street behind 30-year-old Samantha Martinez. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into Martinez’s vehicle from behind and then crashed into a building near 34th and Salem Avenue.

One person dies in crash near 34th and Quaker Ave. Another person has been arrested and now...
One person dies in crash near 34th and Quaker Ave. Another person has been arrested and now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Martinez’s vehicle traveled into the nearby intersection before coming to a stop.

The 30-year-old died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Bengoa was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. Upon release, she was arrested and held on a $100,000 bond.

She told police she did not know what she hit and could not remember driving.

Bengoa was indicted today on one charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

She is not currently being held in the Lubbock county detention center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace
Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace
Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado