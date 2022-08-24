Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dodging daily downpours as below normal temperatures remain in place across east Texas

Weather Where You Live
Daily rain chances and below normal temperatures will rule the day for the foreseeable future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since our threat for flash flooding has subsided, the Flood Watch has been dropped for much of our KTRE viewing area.  It does remain intact for Jasper, Newton, and Tyler counties through 7 p.m. Thursday since these areas stand the best chance to see the heavier downpours that may develop in those areas.

A stalled out frontal boundary will combine with deep moisture to keep a 30% chance of rain in the forecast tonight followed by a 40% chance of a passing, heavy downpour on Thursday.

Rain chances will stay in that 30-40% each day from now through next week as ample moisture combines with minor disturbances passing through our part of the state to keep these modest rain chances in place going forward.

We are forecasting around another one inch of rain over the next week with slightly higher amounts possible for residents in the Sabine National Forest, extending down to Woodville and Livingston. 

You will want to keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will more than likely need it on a few occasions over the next week since we have a daily rain chance each day from now through this time next week.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days.  We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head through the last week of August.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

