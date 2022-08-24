Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many people are dealing with rising electric bills this summer due to increased demand and rising fuel costs.

Tyler home owner Kathy Wesselink is one of the many residents who are facing this issue.

“I don’t understand it. I mean, I looked at the bills from this time last year and they’re way different,” Wesselink said.

She said her highest bill last summer was $80. This summer’s highest bill so far was $170.

“We didn’t go anywhere this summer because I had surgery. So I mean, May was $54, June was $164, July was $99, and August was $171,” said Wesselink.

As a result, some providers are taking measures to help people manage, like Southwestern Electric Power Company or SWEPCO.

Starting now until October 31, SWEPCO is waiving late fees. They are also offering an extended payment option to help customers pay off that balance they might have from the higher bills.

“We never want to cut somebody’s electricity off so we want to work with customers to ensure that they’re able to pay off their electric bill and we want to make it easier for them,” said SWEPCO Communications Consultant Michelle Marcotte. “We’re offering these new programs but we’ve always encouraged customers to reach out us if their having financial hardships, if they’re delayed on a payment.”

The company offered similar programs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re always willing to work with customers to figure out how we can help them keep their account current.” Marcotte said.

For more assistance on managing utility bills with SWEPCO click here, PATH click here, GETCAP energy assistance click here, and Texas utility help click here.

