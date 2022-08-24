Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer.

According to a responder at the scene, one firefighter is down and EMS is headed to the scene.

One house is on fire, and there are other small houses and mobile homes in the area around this fire.

Gilmer, Big Sandy, Pritchett and Gladewater are at the scene. Pleasant Grove is on standby, as they are having some trouble getting water out to the location.

Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away (Viewer photo)

