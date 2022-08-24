Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter Upshur County

Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away(Viewer photo)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer.

According to a responder at the scene, one firefighter is down and EMS is headed to the scene.

One house is on fire, and there are other small houses and mobile homes in the area around this fire.

Gilmer, Big Sandy, Pritchett and Gladewater are at the scene. Pleasant Grove is on standby, as they are having some trouble getting water out to the location.

Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away(Viewer photo)

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
Recent rains enough to finally drop burn bans in East Texas
Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties to drop burn bans
Maude Cobb Renovations
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas