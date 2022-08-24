Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

Jose Velasquez, 25,
Jose Velasquez, 25,(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody.

Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Velasquez was wanted on numerous felony warrants including Murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and deadly conduct.

Task Force Officers established surveillance on the motel and saw a white van drive into the parking lot where Velasquez entered and officers blocked the van as it attempted to leave the parking lot.

Velasquez exited the passenger side of the van and fled on foot leading to officers deploying a taser and pepper balls in and attempt to detain Velasquez.

Velasquez fell into the ditch and as he stood up, he reached into his waistband and produced a 9mm pistol, according to authorities.

Five Task Force Officers discharged their weapons and critically wounding Velasquez. Task Force Officers initiated first aid to Velasquez until emergency personnel with ED11 arrived.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is comprised of state and local agencies law enforcement agencies, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The officers who discharged their weapons were two Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, two Task Force Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of Inspector General and one Deputy U.S. Marshal.

The Officer Involved Shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (712)274-9100.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

Latest News

Nacogdoches City Council planning to renovate some city facilities and roadways
Nacogdoches City Council discuss to renovate city’s fire stations
Fire crews arrived to a private area off of Almond Road to see flames reaching the treetops.
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
SHAFFER LANE DEVELOPMENT KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
GLADWATER JOB EXPO KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
City of Gladewater preps for first-ever Job Expo