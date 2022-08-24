Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act

Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were recently indicted by an Angelina County grand jury.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Recently obtained documents show a grand jury has indicted two Angelina County commissioners on charges they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act in 2021.

Two affidavits were obtained, one for Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steven Smith and one for Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette. Both affidavits allege that Smith and Paulette violated the Texas Open Meetings Act on Aug. 9, 2021 “by participating in a meeting that constituted a quorum of the Commissioners Court for the purpose of discussion or deliberation of county business to-wit; namely the prospective employment of a county road engineer.”

The second count on Paulette’s indictment alleges that on June 15, 2021, Paulette misused government property by improperly directing “the use of a dump truck, a backhoe, a deposit of dirt, and the use of labor, to confer a benefit by improving private property, and the value of said equipment, use, materials, transport, and labor, and/or benefit conferred was $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.”

The third count on Paulette’s indictment alleges that on July 20, 2021, Paulette again misused government property by improperly directing the use of “a backhoe, a gradall, a dump truck, and materials, including millings/rap and glauconite, and labor, which had come into the defendant’s custody or possession by virtue of the defendant’s office as a public servant, namely, Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 1 ... to confer a benefit improving private property, and the value of equipment use, materials, transport, labor and/or benefit conferred was $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.”

Paulette and Smith were initially arrested on Saturday, March 12 alongside Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery. All three were originally charged with violating the Open Meetings Act.

Previous reporting:

Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses

Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
