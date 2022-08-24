Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington, who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for a man facing execution for the 1997 hammer killing of a man.

Stitt’s decision on Wednesday paves the way for 50-year-old James Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s Choctaw home in 1997.

During a clemency hearing this month before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and said he’s a different man today.

The panel voted 3-2 to recommend Coddington for clemency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech expresses interest in SFA
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

Latest News

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who...
USDA plans to give $550M to help struggling farmers
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A Kentucky nurse was terminated and reported to the state's Board of Nursing following criminal...
Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration completed its review of...
Biden administration responds to Iran’s offer on nuke deal