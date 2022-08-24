Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - Uvalde’s embattled district police chief could become the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday on Pete Arredondo’s future.

The meeting comes three months to the day since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of police officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary and outside the school.

Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June. Uvalde students are set to begin a new school year September 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

