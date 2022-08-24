Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected again today, otherwise mostly cloudy. This morning temperatures are in the 70s and should peak in the mid 80s for highs this afternoon. This evening, mostly cloudy with isolated showers, temperatures in the 70s. Winds today will be out of the north-northeast, five to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, about the same. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, getting closer to 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, rain will continue to be in the forecast through the entire forecast period. Lower chances for today through Saturday, but another shift in the upper-level pattern is expected by the end of the weekend. This change will lead to greater rain chances in the forecast for the beginning of next week. Yesterday’s Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook for next week (8/29-9/2) places East Texas in an area likely to see above normal rainfall. With that, I suspect flooding will continue to be an issue through next week. Please be mindful of that, and remember to never cross a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown. Have a great Wednesday.

