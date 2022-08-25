Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years

French Family Cemetery restored
French Family Cemetery restored
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses.

Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West High School, has had his eye on cleaning up the plot of land in the middle of a pasture in Navarro Mills, which his family owns but doesn’t live on, since he was only 11-year-old.   That’s when a pipeline company first discovered that nearly 12 people were buried there dating back to a death in 1858.

Most of the names on the headstones included the last name French.

“I was around 11 and thought it was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, and ever since then, I wanted to restore it and make it better,” Tyler said.

Abandoned French Family Cemetery before restoration
Abandoned French Family Cemetery before restoration(Courtesy Photos)

The opportunity to improve the site came along when Tyler started looking for an Eagle Scout Project, which is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training, which results in a project that benefits the community.

Tyler has been part of the Boy Scouts of America since joining Cub Scouts at the age of six and is currently a part of Troop 494 in West.

The job ended up being a big one.

Tyler spent 138 hours preparing, planning and executing the overhaul of the space.

“It was extremely overgrown,” Tyler said. “You couldn’t see half of the headstones.”

Tyler’s father, Jason, said the family inherited the land a few years ago and didn’t know of the cemetery because it wasn’t visible from the road.

French Family Cemetery before and after
French Family Cemetery before and after(Courtesy Photos)

“It was overgrown with a lot of briars and brush, and small trees, and vines,” Jason recalls.  “It almost made a wall on part of it and some of the headstones were small anyway.”

Tyler says he could not have completed the project without the help and financial support of the community.

Sykora Family Ford in West and Chevrolet of West gave large cash donations.

Inky and Debbie Uptmore donated all the pipe.  Devco Fence and Supply built a custom gate and Kelly Lathern donated breakfast for the workers.  Atwood’s of Corsicana donated the barbed wire.

Rob Buchanan of West served as Tyler’s Eagle Scout coach and  Tom Wheeler, an assistant Scoutmaster, volunteered along with Blake Bryant.

Fellow scouts Brody Buchanan, Cole Bryant, Lorenzo Galgano, Isaac Vicars and Eli Vicars gave a helping hand.

Local businessmen helped restore the French Family Cemetery.
Local businessmen helped restore the French Family Cemetery. (Courtesy Photo)

Tony LeNoir, owner of Cen-Tex Metals and Cen-Tex Roof Systems, donated the metal sign placed on the fence which reads “French Family Cemetery.”

LeNoir said he was thrilled to give to such a worthwhile project.

“I have been blessed beyond measure,” LeNoir said. “I am always happy to give back.  No one has ever become poor from giving.   Give freely and you will be blessed tenfold.”

The Navarro County Historical Commission has already been out to see the project as they are the official beneficiary.   Tyler said they believe it could be connected to some gravesites about 10 miles away in Corsicana with other headstones that have a last name of French.

Tyler goes before the board Thursday evening to present his Eagle Scout Project and will find out soon after if he is awarded the distinction.

French Family Cemetery restored
French Family Cemetery restored(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

Latest News

Nacogdoches City Council planning to renovate some city facilities and roadways
Nacogdoches City Council discuss to renovate city’s fire stations
Fire crews arrived to a private area off of Almond Road to see flames reaching the treetops.
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
SHAFFER LANE DEVELOPMENT KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
GLADWATER JOB EXPO KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
City of Gladewater preps for first-ever Job Expo