Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

File Photo
File Photo(MGN Online)
By WILLIAM MELHADO
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns.

Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.

Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.

“Based on the Second Amendment’s text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition,” U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote in the ruling.

The order will not go into immediate effect. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30 days pending appeal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

COPYRIGHT 2022. TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

