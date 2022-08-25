Former Athens mayor pleads guilty to sending obscene texts to a minor

TYLER, Texas – The former mayor of Athens has pleaded guilty to federal child obscenity violations.

James Monte Montgomery, 64, pleaded guilty to sending obscene materials to a minor today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

According to public information, on June 3, 2021, Montgomery was arrested after arriving at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

According to information shared in court, in June of 2020, Montgomery, then the mayor of Athens, began texting with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Montgomery sent messages to the child describing sexually explicit acts that he wanted to perform on her and offering to pay her if she would meet him and have sex with him, the information stated.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tyler Field Office, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Austin Wells.

When the arrests occurred, Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark spoke with us about these undercover operations.

