Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Nacogdoches ISD board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers.

Chief marketing and communications officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE.

“We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour and we did that across the board, you know there’s a minimum, midpoint and maximum rate and it’s all roughly a 19 percent increase for our drivers,” Linebarger said.

This raise moves the midpoint hourly pay rate to $20.56 and the maximum rate to $25.12.

Linebarger says this decision comes after looking at the surrounding districts, both large and small, and comparing bus pay rates.

“So, we made this move to try and get in line with those other districts. We just wanted to eliminate one other reason that someone who would be interested in driving a school bus for us, might overlook us and go somewhere else,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger says that it’s always a challenge to get school bus drivers, but hopefully this raise helps that.

“And even in the best of times, when you drive through a small town in Texas, most likely somewhere along the way you are going to see a bus parked out by the road with a big help wanted sign on it, it’s just the nature of the business. It takes a special person to drive a school bus,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger also says that the district is always looking for bus drivers.

