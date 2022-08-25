Remaining warm and muggy with a few scattered showers in play as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is nice to not be talking about triple digit heat these days due to our recent rains and added cloud cover. The heat ridge has lost its grip on the state and that has turned out to be very beneficial to east Texas as it has opened up the door for fronts and daily rain chances to be with us.

A stalled out frontal boundary will combine with daytime heating and deep moisture to keep a 40% chance of rain in the forecast for Friday as we round out the week. The good news is that most, if not all, of any rain activity should fizzle by the time we kick off high school football games in week one of the Red Zone.

Rain chances will stay in that 30-40% each day from now through next week as ample moisture combines with daytime heating to keep these modest rain chances in place going forward.

We are forecasting another one-to-two inches of rain on average across the Piney Woods over the next seven days, with slightly higher amounts certainly possible as we head into the last few days of August.

A mid-week cold front will bring in better rain chances to our part of the state during the mid-to-late week time frame.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days. We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head through the last week of August.

